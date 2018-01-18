Microsoft can turn your thoughts into actions without you moving

Want to reach the remote without moving, or switch off the light without getting down from the bed or play your favourite song without having to reach out to your phone? You may soon be able to do all of these just by thinking about it. If Microsoft has its way, your brain will be put to the task instead of your muscles. The company has reportedly been granted patent for a brain control device.

This device currently consists of skull straps that can intercept your brain signals and turn them into commands to be followed by apps. You just need to think it and it will be done. The sensor-equipped headbands can interpret neurological data and allow users to open and use apps without having to use any gestures.

These sensors will use electroencephalogram (EEG) readings which the device will decode to prompt apps to do tasks. An individual will only have to concentrate on doing the task and it will be done by the brain activity intercepting device.

"Neurological user intention data corresponding to a physical gesture is generated when a user thinks about and/or focuses on a movement, in the same way, an amputee might think about moving an amputated limb," as quoted theamericangenius.com as per the patent.

The list of the apps that can be used includes, video games, augmented and virtual reality simulators, three-dimensional modelling software, web browsers and even word processors. However, this is not that first time that a thought to action device has been created. In 2017, Facebook was rumoured to be developing a brain-computer interface.