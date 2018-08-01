Motormouth MLA Raja Singh has heinous plans, here are his worst comments

BJP MLA Raja Singh Lodh has made it to the news again with his controversial statements on immigrants from Bangladesh and the Rohingyas. The member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly said that the settlers would be shot if they do not return to their countries. “If Rohingyas and other illegal settlers from Bangladesh do not return with ‘sharafat’ (in a good manner), then we have to teach them in their own language. They should be shot. Otherwise, our country cannot be in safe hands.” said Singh in a Facebook post.

This isn’t the first time Singh said something that is baseless and uncalled for. He was on the news several times for creating an uproar among people with his comments.

Singh had threatened to burn theatres in Hyderabad if Padmavat was screened. He also called for a boycott of the film and added that it was “every nationalist’s duty, every Hindu’s duty, and every Rajput’s duty”.

In May 2017, Raja Singh went on record to describe the Old City are in Hyderabad as ‘mini Pakistan’. He also asked the chief minister to search the area, claiming that “they would be able to find bombs and other explosives” located in houses in the area. According to reports, a police case was filed against him.

Calling Kashmiri Muslims as traitors, Raja went on to advice people visiting Amarnath to not buy anything from them. His logic? If people don’t buy anything from them, then the Kashmiri Muslims will “get on their knees and say that they don't want Pakistan or Azad Kashmir.”

In April 2017, Singh again found himself embroiled in trouble when he threatened citizens to sing Vande Mataram or else they would face dire consequences. “You have to sing Vande Mataram. If you don't sing it, you have no right to be in India. You will see soon that we don't have to put a sword to your neck,” he had said.

While he makes the case of not been taken seriously, his careless comments can hurt sentiments of people. There may even be many who follow his example and create nuisance in the country.