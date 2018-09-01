Nayanthara to complete her circle of superstars with Indian 2?

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is expected to begin shooting for his next film Indian 2, directed by Shankar, towards the end of September. The shoot will commence after completing his Bigg Boss commitments for this season. The film is expected to be shot in exotic European locales of Poland and Ukraine. It must be noted that Vijay's blockbuster Mersal was also shot in Poland last year.

A recent picture of Shankar and cameraman Ravi Varman from their location scouting trips for Indian 2, made it to the internet. Grand sets are also being assembled at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for shooting purposes.

With regards to the other actors in Indian 2, the hot and happening Nayanthara is expected to bag the female lead role for the first time in a Kamal Haasan film. This will also be her first full-fledged film with Shankar, after her cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth starrer Sivaji for the 'Ballelakka' opening song sequence.

Ajay Devgn is expected to bag the lead negative character and will be pitted against ‘Indian’. Kamal had recently said during a promotional interview for Vishwaroopam 2 that Ajay Devgn's name is definitely under consideration and that the final call stays with the director.