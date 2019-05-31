In Com Staff May 31 2019, 7.43 pm May 31 2019, 7.43 pm

Nanda Gopalan Kumaran (Suriya) or NGK, as he is commonly addressed, is an educated, patriotic young guy who takes up organic farming and is a do-gooder in his village. He has inspired his fellow youngsters too, to give up their corporate jobs and take up organic farming. When NGK comes across the might of a mere grass-root level politician, he decides to jump into politics to make it easy for him to help the society. When NGK's popularity grows, even the senior-most politicians of the state feel threatened. To know what happens next, watch NGK in the theatres!

Suriya was last seen on the big screens in 2018's Thaana Serndha Koottam and Selvaraghavan's last directorial was way back in 2013 - Irandaam Ulagam. The very news that these two were coming together set a lot of lofty expectations on this movie. The pre-release buzz around the movie only served to heighten the expectations. The fact that this is a political movie, kept the audiences guessing as to how its treatment would be. When the movie opened, all the audiences' expectations seemed to be satisfied. The pace at which the first half unfurled and the intensity in the build-up to something huge was palpable. Suriya was at his best, emoting beautifully and shifting between the different variations in his body language with consummate ease. Providing Suriya able foil are Rajkumar and Bala Singh. The interval block gives the viewers both satisfaction as well as increased anticipation for the second half.

However, it looks like the second half has more questions than answers. The way things move post the interval, leave the viewers exasperated. Despite minor logical flaws, the first half was gripping but there just is no hold in the second half. Haphazard writing, even more abrupt scenes, lack of logic and force-fit songs and sequences undo all the good work of the first half. All that apart, Suriya is just as brilliant as NGK. His power-packed performance shines throughout the movie. After a slew of movies to satisfy the star in him in recent times, Suriya finds ample scope to showcase the performer in him and makes full use of it. NGK provides Suriya with an opportunity to juggle between the star and the performer and he aces it! Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh have their moments and they shine in them, however minimal these moments may be! Rajkumar, of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom & Seethakaathi fame, has shown in his earlier movies that he is an able performer and NGK too can be added to that list.

One can only pity powerful performers like Ponvannan, Thalaivasal Vijay, Vela Ramasamy and Devaraj, for they are reduced to almost being just onlookers in this movie. At least Ponvannan has some scope to perform but the way his character has been etched lets him down. Camera work by Sivakumar Vijayan is okayish but could have been better, especially in the song sequences. Yuvan's songs have already been well received by the audiences but a song in the second half seems totally wasted in the movie. The background score complements the screenplay. Quite a few scenes seem unwanted and the logic behind them is hard to decipher. A prime example of this would be the scene where Suriya and Bala Singh rehearse for his stage speech. This movie was considered to become Selvaraghavan's big comeback but it looks like he wasn't sure if he had to play to the gallery or stick to his guns and this confusion leaves NGK neither here nor there. However, Selva has his moments, especially with the sly dialogues in the first half, the tangled relationships and the individuality given for his female characters.