PICS: Sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor return home from family vacation with dad Boney Kapoor

Recently, the trailer of Dhadak was launched amid much fanfare. Producer Karan Johar extended an open invitation to all fans to witness the magic and meet Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at the trailer launch of their very first film. It must have been an emotional moment for the Kapoor family as well; for Janhvi's younger sister Khushi Kapoor could not hold back her tears. The starlet worked hard for her debut. And now that she awaits its release, Janhvi was off to a relaxing vacay with Khushi and dad Boney Kapoor. On Monday, they returned to Mumbai. We spotted them at the airport.

Looks like both Janhvi and Khushi emphasise on having a comfortable flight. While the former wore a pair of pink trousers and a jacket of similar colour, the younger one wore red track pants and white tank tops. She paired it with a red long jacket.

Hope that was a refreshing break!

Janhvi recently also shot her life's first-ever magazine cover and looked as pretty as a petite flower! She was interviewed by mentor Karan Johar for the same magazine. As she recalled late Sridevi's reaction on watching Dhadak, it became a pretty emotional read...

All set for the new beginning! :)