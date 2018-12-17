image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Prabhas’ trilingual action spectacle Saaho confirms release on August 15th, 2019

Uncategorized

Prabhas’ trilingual action spectacle Saaho confirms release on August 15th, 2019

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   December 17 2018, 4.03 pm
back
Arun VijayBaahubali 2Jackie ShroffKenny BatesMandira BediNeil Nitin MukeshPrabhassaahoShankar Ehsaan LoyShraddha KapoorSujeeth
ALSO READ

Boxer: Arun Vijay to undertake special training in Vietnam and Malaysia

Bodybuilder Arun Vijay picks the perfect next film

After Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Arun Vijay signs another exciting multi-starrer