Prabhas’ trilingual action spectacle Saaho confirms release on August 15th, 2019

After the fantabulous success of Baahubali-2, it was very interesting to see Prabhas pick a stylish action thriller in Saaho, his upcoming film which has been made on a massive budget of over a 100 crores. The makers have now announced the release date of the film, which will arrive on the national holiday of Independence Day (August 15th) next year.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film is said to be a first-of-its-kind in Telugu cinema when it comes to the range of stunts that it will bring to the big screen. International action director Kenny Bates known for his work in Pearl Harbor, Transformers, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and the recent Indian blockbuster 2.0, has worked on the action sequences of the film. On Prabhas’ birthday earlier this year, the team unveiled a special making video showcasing the making of the fight and chase sequences in the film.

Saaho features a fantastic star cast consisting of Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay and others. While the music has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the cinematography is by Madhie. It is one of the few trilingual films to be rolled out in India, and will see a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. AA Films have lapped up the Hindi distribution rights of the film.