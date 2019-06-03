In Com Staff June 03 2019, 1.11 pm June 03 2019, 1.11 pm

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are trying to give their kids a 'normal' upbringing despite their royal status. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are believed to help their mum and dad out at home, and it turns out the oldest Cambridge child has a very important job. Little George stunned the delivery staff from Waitrose by coming out of the family's Norfolk home Amner Hall to help them unpack the food shop. He greeted the van with his dad Prince William and carried everything inside themselves, which is apparently quite unusual. A source told the Sun, "So the Waitrose delivery staff were surprised and delighted to be greeted regularly by Prince William and Prince George."

"George is always particularly helpful and is the one who asks each time what he can carry for them. He is a very inquisitive child. They give him lighter bags. It shows how down-to-earth William is and that he wants his son to grow up being polite and helpful to others," says the Sun. Even though the family lives in Kensington Palace, they regularly go to Norfolk for weekends and holidays. It's likely that the family were there last week as George and Charlotte were on half term. Kate has been spotted shopping at Waitrose on several occasions over the years, but she's also been seen at cheaper stores including The Range.