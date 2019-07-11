Rushabh Dhruv July 11 2019, 8.10 pm July 11 2019, 8.10 pm

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the ultimate King and Queen of social media. Why do we say so? Well, there's not a single day when the lovebirds do not paint the internet red with their love. Right from making their way out of a restaurant as they giggled, attending a fashionable night, cooking pasta to sharing a steamy dance amid nature, the two are hands down, the couple of the season. Recently, the lovebirds attended Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ fairytale (second) wedding at a French chateau. Now, while surfing the web, we've come across a video which sees NickYanka getting in shape saath saath.

It so happened that Priyanka and Nick attended a songwriting camp along with Jonas Brothers. The video in question starts with Nick, who is seen sweating it out in the sun attached to a harness. The American singer was running and walking against the harness, working on his body strength. Further, the clip also featured Priyanka making every second count sweating it out. Well, we are totally in love with this couple, as the two are always glued to each other. The two are setting both couple and fitness goals for all their fans out there!

Have a look at Nickyanka sweating it out in the video below:

Recently in an interview with Elle UK, Priyanka spoke about how marrying Nick has been a different experience altogether. “It's so different. I'd never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose. There's a weird responsibility to them. And safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day," she said.