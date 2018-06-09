Quantico producers apologise after Hindi terror plot in the show receives backlash

American television studio ABC, the producers of TV show Quantico, recently irked controversy. The latest episode of the hit show features Hindu terrorists trying to blame Pakistan for their own crime. The studio has now issued an apology to its Indian audience after the particular episode drew massive flack on the internet. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who plays a lead role in the series, was unnecessarily at the receiving end of many such virtual attacks.

“The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it,” part of the statement read. After the episode was aired, many slammed Chopra and called for a ban on her work. The producers say they unintentionally stepped into a complex issue.

“The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone,” the statement reads.

Not the first time Hindu nationalists are offended by work of fiction. Months back, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat got into a mayhem for allegedly distorting history and disrespecting a certain community's sentiment.

Only, it is global this time.