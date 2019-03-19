Uncategorized Quickies 19th March 2019: Alia's next with Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Priyanka Chopra among the 50 most powerful women list, SRK's son Abram at the airport and more... Farheen Siddiqui March 19 2019, 8.08 pm March 19 2019, 8.08 pm

What? Where? How?! Too many questions and not enough answers? Well, I’m here to fill in those very blanks for you only here on quickies brought to you by In.com. Let’s find out what is up today.

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film

After almost two decades Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salam Khan are going to be working together. The anticipation of the fans is justified considering the duo delivered some classics like Khamoshi and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in the past but once Bhai was confirmed, there were speculations regarding who’s gonna be starring opposite him. Contrary to the rumours, it isn’t Deepika Padukone or Anushka Sharma but Alia Bhatt. Yes, you heard it right. Looks like this 26 year old actress has no intentions of slowing down. No wonder she’s making headlines pretty much every single day.

Just a while ago she officially tweeted that “Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can’t wait to join them on this beautiful journey called Inshallah. Around the same time Bhai also tweeted “It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey."

So there you have it, Sanjay Leela’s next installement is going to be a big one which knowing him isn’t new but it sure is exciting to see what this lead pair has to offer. Especially because there is an age gap of almost 27 years between them, but then again it’s Bollywood where there is no room for impossible.

Priyanka Chopra in the list of 50 most powerful women

If anyone was to use the hashtag goals, it would be most appropriate to do so for Priyanka Chopra. And I don’t mean just actor goals or personality goals, but simply #goals. So what did she do now? Well, after featuring in Forbes 100 most influential list and Variety’s 500 most influential list, the former Miss world is now among the 50 most powerful women in entertainment. If that is not a good enough accomplishment within itself, you have the likes of Meryl Streep, Resse Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Beyonce, Oprah winfrey, Jennifer Lawerence, Nicole Kidman, Tina fay, and well you get the gist. The point is PC is on that very list which was presented by USA Today to honour the women who have redefined the entertainment industry and changed the game in their respective lines of work.

And when Mrs Jonas was asked as to how she felt about it, she said “For me, power is simply an energy that empowers me to do what I love. It’s the ability to open doors, and turn my dreams into a reality of what I was destined to do. I feel privileged to share this platform with these amazing women who have each pushed through their own challenges and created their own realities and today stand shoulders above everyone in their chosen careers. It does give one a feeling of achievement,”

Now there is no doubt about her being a phenomenal global dominating personality and she is pretty significant part of Hollywood, however she hasn’t forgotten where it all began which is why her next film The Sky is Pink is all set to release in October later this year. Wherein we will be seeing her along Farhan Akhatar and Zaira Hussain.

All said and done, it would be safe to assume that as far as lists are concerned, this is only the beginning for the desi girl.

Abram Khan dodges the papparazi at the airport

Now while celebrities might be used to seeing papparzi more often than their family,that is not necessarily true for their kids as well. Unlike Taimur Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son Abram is not one who fancies the candid pictures. Recently when he was spotted on the airport with his father, it was no surprise that all the camera lenses from every possible direction were pointed at Shah Rukh and his son but Abram was quick to cover his face with his grey soft toy refusing to get clicked. However this is not the first time Abram has tried to avoid something like this, in fact after attending his friend Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday bash, he felt a lot of flashes coming his way and angrily screamed “No Pictures!” Which makes sense given that they are constantly hounded and at that age, you just want to be a kid.

However, if he has any intentions of following the footsteps of his father, he needs to be prepared to brave the world which is filled with Papparazis.

Ajay Devgn signed for Bhuj

This country makes a lot of movies which is understandable given that there are so many stories to tell. And because of that very reason, an upcoming project is based on Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj Airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. So who is going to play his character in the film? It’s none other than Ajay Devgn. With his last movie Total Dhamaal having done reasonably well at the box office and despite having his plate full at the moment with a rom com ‘De De Pyaar De’ as well as Tanaji which is a period drama, the singham star is going all out to prove his versatility by signing this large scale film titled ‘Bhuj: The pride of India’ which is going to be directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

The word from the producer of the film, Bhushan Kumar is, "This courageous tale needs to be told because we want this and the coming generation to know about this brave soldier, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who played a significant role in India's victory in the 1971 war. No one but him was heroic enough to take this bold step to involve civilians in a war. Also, who better than Ajay Devgn for the role of Vijay Karnik. We are working with him currently in De De Pyaar De & Tanhaji and we are glad he is on board for this film too."

The squadron leader and the producer seem to share pretty much the same outlook about Ajay since Vijay recently said, "We were fighting a war and if there had been any casualties of any of these women, it would have been a great loss to the war effort. But I took the decision and it worked out. I had briefed them where they could take shelter if attacked and they followed it bravely. Also, I could only and only see Ajay Devgn essaying my character and I'm glad he's on board."

Oof. Seems like there are some great expectations from this film but looking at Ajay’s track record, I’m sure no one is going to be disappointed.

Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi's biopic rescheduled

I’m not sure whether it’s Vivek Oberoi playing Narendra Modi or it’s the prime minister himself, but there is no doubt that it has been one of the most anticipated films of this year. The movie is all about Modi Ji’s journey from a Chai-wallah to becoming the prime minister of the biggest democracy in the world. The buzz around the film intensified when the makers released nine different looks of Vivek in the film. And it doesn’t stop there given that the word is the release date has been pre-poned by a week. So instead of releasing on 12April it is not going to hit the big screens on the 5. But wait, hold on, there’s more. Interestingly enough, there is another movie in reference to PM Modi titled watchman directed by AL Vijay, a famous South filmmaker which is set to release on 12April.

The poster of Watchman is of a dog carrying a banner that reads “I’m a chowkidaar too” which funnily followed BJP’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign.

Meanwhile Modi’s biopic starring Vivek has him on the new poster wearing white and surrounded by kids wearing saffron and green, together making the symbol of the Indian Flag.

So what led to changing the release date? Well, in the words of the producer Sandip Singh, "We are bringing this film a week early on public demand. There is a lot of love and anticipation among the people and we don't want them to wait longer. This is a story of 1.3 billion people and I can't wait to show it to them."

But whatever the case might be, looks like April is definitely Modi’s month.

For now, that is all. Until next time.