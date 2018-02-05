home/ uncategorized
Release date of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 World Cup pushed further

First published: February 04, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Updated: February 04, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Author: Kriti Singh

After Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba later this year, Ranveer Singh will be stepping into the big shoes of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan and will be based on the iconic win of India at the 1983 World Cup. The movie was earlier set to release on April 5, 2019 but the makers have now pushed the date to August 30, 2019.

Kabir had earlier said, “As a young schoolboy when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup I had no idea that from that day onwards Cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on. And it’s great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly, I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalizing the script."

 

When Ranveer was asked about his reaction to being offered the role of Kapil Dev, the actor stated, "I was born at the time when cricket was big time. When Kabir Sahab had come to me and said that there will be a film on 83, I was like finally. And when he was narrating it to me, I was like woooh. It is not a story just about cricket but a human story."

 

Padmaavat actor swiftly shifted gears from being the menacing Khilji to a street rapper from the slums of Dharavi in Gully Boy. For the first time, Ranveer will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt on the silver screen. Thereafter, he will put on the uniform of a cop which again will be a first, for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

