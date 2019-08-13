Antara Kashyap August 13 2019, 6.21 pm August 13 2019, 6.21 pm

The highly anticipated web-series, Sacred Games is all set to stream on Netflix from August 15, 2019. The season 1 finale left off with Sartaj finding a highly sedated Trivedi in a room prepared for a nuclear attack on Mumbai. Sartaj, played by Saif Ali Khan, also finds out who Gaitode's (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) third father is and it turns out to be a spiritual Guru played by` Pankaj Tripathi. We find out that he is planning a nuclear attack on the city in 25 days. In a new promo, we find insight into his character, where he tries to reason why this is a good step.

In the new promo posted by Netflix India, we see the glimpses of all the people who have been murdered or killed throughout season 1. Katekar, Kuku, Subhadra make an appearance as dead bodies, whereas Gaitonde's torture scene from prison is also shown in the montage. In the voiceover, we hear Guruji saying that the world, especially India, is not exactly a good place to save anymore. He also says that the balance can be brought by taking extreme steps. This reminds us of Thanos from Avengers Endgame who removes 50% of the universe's population to bring the universe to a balance. Guruji looks quite cold and menacing, just like the Mad Titan, when he is chanting "Aham Bhrahmasmi", which translates into "I am Brahma."

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram Father to Gaitonde. Teacher to all. Pranaam Guruji🙏 A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on Aug 13, 2019 at 12:52am PDT

Sacred Games 2 will have new actors like Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, and even Sobhita Dhulipala. Even Radhika Apte is also mentioned in the cast list despite her character Anjali Mathur being killed off in season 1.