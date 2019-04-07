Sai Dharam Tej, Nivetha Pethuraj and Kalyani Priyadarshan's Chitralahari is going to be an emotional rollercoaster, trailer shows promise

In Com Staff April 07 2019, 9.36 pm April 07 2019, 9.36 pm

Sai Dharam Tej’s next Chitralahari is all set to release this summer. The actor is in desperate need of a hit that is well known. And, from what it looks like Chitralahari might just be the actor’s ticket to a box office win. The film, which is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, is directed by Kishore Tirumala. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nivetha Pethuraj are the two leading ladies who will be seen alongside Sai. Now, the makers have dropped the trailer and we sure are crushing hard on him!

As seen in the teaser before, Sai is a seen sporting a bearded look and he is in search of some success in life. He is a 'rejected piece' who has been turned down by his lady love and everyone around him. Sai even tells his friends that then only good thing that happened in his life was Kalyani and even that goes for a toss. Sai is even seen to be so frustrated that he orders for a ‘plate of success’ in a restaurant. We initially see a very confident Sai to extremely messed-up Sai. From what we see in the trailer, it seems like Sai might finally get a hit with this one.

It must be said here that we are absolutely crushing on Sai’s rough look. The man sure knows how to steal hearts. Both the ladies look extremely chic and stylish and powerful. And as far as Sunil goes, he is going to impress people with his amazing comic relief. So, maybe this might just be the hit Sai has been waiting for so long! The film will have music by Devi Sri Prasad and is slated to be released in April 12 worldwide.