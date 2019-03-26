Samantha supports Nayanthara with an 'epic' troll of Radha Ravi

After Nayanthara’s strongly worded reply statement to Radha Ravi for his cheap, insensitive comments about her at the trailer launch event of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, support has been rapidly increasing for the ‘Lady Superstar’. From her own film fraternity, many women have stood up for her. Top South Indian actress Samantha is one of the leading names to have extended her support to Nayan, with a sharp, sarcastic tweet directed at Radha Ravi. Sam didn’t mince words and says that Radha Ravi is struggling to stay relevant. Her tweet has gained immense traction!

Sighhh Mr.Radha Ravi the struggle to stay relevant . You’re a sad man and we all feel sorry for you . May your soul or whatever is left of it find peace ✌️. We ll send you tickets for Nayanthara’s next superhit film .. have some popcorn and take a chill pill. — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 25, 2019

Samantha was also one of the few big names to support Chinmayi when she was waging a largely lonely battle in the initial days of the ‘Me Too’ movement, against the likes of Vairamuthu and Radha Ravi. With the involvement of big actresses like Nayanthara and Samantha, this whole issue about sexual harassment and women’s safety would get a lot more prominence and importance. Better late than never!

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Samantha would clash at the box office this weekend with Airaa and Super Deluxe releasing on the 28th and 29th of March respectively. While Nayan hogs all the limelight in horror thriller Airaa with dual roles, Sam plays a never-done-before-part in the ‘experimentally commercial’ Super Deluxe. It ought to be a great weekend for fans of both these divas. Both the films will also have Telugu dubbed versions releasing simultaneously to cater to their immense fan base in AP and TS.