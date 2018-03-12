Sanjay Raut on Bal Thackeray biopic: Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the only choice

A biopic on one of Maharashtra’s grandest leaders is highly awaited. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is producing the upcoming biopic on Bal Thackeray starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Raut revealed that Siddiqui was the only actor that was considered for the role of the late politician.

MP Raut on Thursday attended The India Art Festival which also saw Sonu Nigam, Mahima Chaudhry and Leslie Lewis grace the event with their presence. At the festival, Raut said, “Earlier, we released a teaser of Thackeray and within 24 hours, it had got more than 3 million views. I am sure it will increase in the coming period. As of now, the film has gone on the floors and I think people all across the world will appreciate the movie.” When asked about casting Nawaz to play the versatile leader, he said, “No... Nawaz (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) was the only choice in front of me when I thought of making this film.”

The film is helmed by Abhijit Panse and will be shot in Hindi, Marathi and dubbed in English. Sonu Nigam also expressed excitement over the film, “I think the actor he has selected to play character of Shri Bal Thackeray is one of the best from our country and more than that, I think when a film is made on certain person from his own family, then it gets another level of validation. So, none of the Sena’s people can oppose whatever has been shown in the film because this film is made by the Sena itself.”

The teaser of the film was launched by Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family. Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaditya Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena, said in a press conference, "I had goosebumps when I saw the trailer. I cannot describe the relationship I had with him. He was a father figure not just to us, but millions across the state." The film will release on January 23, 2019.