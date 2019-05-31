Priyanka Kaul May 31 2019, 7.42 pm May 31 2019, 7.42 pm

The cast and crew of Color’s serial Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki had a ball on the sets after it crossed the milestone of 300 episodes on 15th July. The fact that it caught the interest of the audience and managed it for so long, amid the age of Netflix and other platforms of the like, is in itself commendable. Upon reaching the milestone, Rubina took it to her Instagram and shared various posts showing the celebratory moods on the set.

The show’s plot revolves around the leads Harman (played by Vivian Dsena) and Saumya (played by Rubina Dilaik). The story talks about how a transgender, Saumya, who is unaware of her true identity, gets married to Harman Singh and problems start arising when her secret is out.

In one of the posts, she can be seen giving a fist bump to her co-actor. The caption reads, “We are GRATEFUL to our #haya #fans. #Shakti COMPLETES #3 successful years.

In another post, the whole team of the show can be seen shouting “Three years for Shakti”.

View this post on Instagram 🥳🥳😜 A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on May 30, 2019 at 5:39am PDT

And then, of course, there was the cake cutting.

View this post on Instagram #celebration 🥳🥳🥳 A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on May 30, 2019 at 7:14am PDT

Television actress and a character of the show, Kamya Panjabi also shared a cute post up and thanked her fans which read, "3 yrs of madness, 3 yrs of tears, 3 yrs of joy, 3 yrs of us, 3 yrs of #preeto 3 yrs of #shakti. a big thank you to each one of you us specially all our shakti fans... this journey belongs to you... aap nahi toh hum nahi. <3 stay with us now n forever #shaktiturnsthree @msrashmi2002_ @colorstv"