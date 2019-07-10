Soheib Ahsan July 10 2019, 10.20 pm July 10 2019, 10.20 pm

Ever since the bottle-cap challenge went viral on the internet, celebrities have been eager to perform it themselves and even spice it up with different twists. While a super fit Vidyut Jammwal and Tiger Shroff did it blindfolded, Yo Yo Honey Singh's attempt was both hilarious and a fail. The bottle cap challenge found its way into Bollywood when Akshay Kumar first did it, following the footsteps of Jason Statham. The last addition in the list of celebrities doing the bottle cap differently was former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who did the challenge by knocking the cap off with a cricket ball that he hit with a bat towards the bottle. He also tagged and nominated fellow cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, and Brian Lara for the challenge. Recently, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood jumped onto the bandwagon, as he posted a video of himself doing the bottle cap challenge. However, here's the twist! He performed it upside down while swinging in the gym.

Take a look at Sonu Sood performing the bottle cap challenge here:

View this post on Instagram 🍼 🧢 💪 #bottlecapchallenge A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on Jul 8, 2019 at 11:45pm PDT

The video is an absolute delight to watch as Sonu Sood raises his legs step by step towards the bottle, which is being held upside down by an unseen companion. He then reaches his legs towards the bottle and successfully gets it uncapped without hitting the bottle itself. This move by the actor is no surprise as he has been well known for being very focused on his fitness.