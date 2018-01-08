Supreme Court to review Section 377 which criminalises gay sex

The Supreme Court on Monday, 8th January decided to reconsider its 2013 decision which criminalised gay sexual relations and also said that it will review section 377of the Indian Penal Code that makes such relations a crime.

The decision of the Supreme Court came during the hearing of a plea filed by the LGBTQ community. The court has now decided to set up a bench to review Section 377.

The apex court said that people who exercise their choice should not live in fear.

The SC has also issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response to a writ petition filed by five members lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, who said that they live in fear of the police because of the natural sexual preferences.

In December 2013, the apex court set aside the Delhi High Court’s 2009 verdict decriminalising homosexuality.

The three-judge bench comprised of Chief Justice Dipak Mishra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.

The bench took into account views expressed in another judgment, which gave right to privacy the status of a fundamental right. In fact, in that judgment was also in favour of respecting the freedom of individuals to their sexual preferences.

In 2012, the Delhi High Court struck down Section 377 of IPC but it was set aside by the Supreme Court in 2013 judgement on the grounds that it is the job of the legislature to do away with it, and it is not the job of the court to legislate.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, last year brought the Indian Penal Code (Amendment) Bill seeking changes in Section 377 of IPC (unnatural offence) but it was defeated in the Lok Sabha.