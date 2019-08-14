Soheib Ahsan August 14 2019, 10.46 am August 14 2019, 10.46 am

The Jonas Brothers have shown time and again that they love having fun when it comes to their work. They always like trying something entertaining when it comes to their music videos. On Wednesday the Jonas Brothers released the music video of their recent song Only Human. The video is styled like an 80s video. The brothers can be seen in the video wearing flashy shirts performing in a disco under a shining disco ball. In another part of the video, they can be seen dancing on the streets alongside a number of people. True to the theme all the people in the video are wearing attire that reflects the fashion of the 80s.

Check out the music video of The Jonas Brothers' Only Human:

Fans have been speculating that the idea for an 80s theme music video came from the song's lyrics. The lyrics in questions are, "Just dance in the living room, love with an attitude. Drunk to an '80s groove." Whether the idea came from there or not, the 80s groove definitely has a good touch to it. Only Human was released on July 2. It is the third song from the new Jonas Brothers album titled Happiness Begins. This is their first album since their reunion in February 2019. Only Human received positive reviews on its release and was in the Top 100 Billboards throughout the U.S., UK, and Canada. The song was written by The Jonas Brothers and Swedish songwriter Shellback who also served as producer for the song. Only Human's video was made by reputed film and music video director Anthony Mandler. Apart from Only Human, Mandler has also directed the song videos of The Jonas Brothers' Sucker and Cool.