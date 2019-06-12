Priyanka Kaul June 12 2019, 12.02 am June 12 2019, 12.02 am

The team of the upcoming movie The Sky is Pink wrapped-up their shooting and were clicked having a ball of a time. Priyanka Chopra looked stunning as always as she wore a white satin dress. However, her yellow footwear clearly took the limelight.

The actress, who has turned a co-producer for this movie, was seen wearing a knee cap. Although we wish the gorgeous star and speedy recovery, she posed just fine. Quite a boss there!

The team of the movie was all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs. In the frame were co-producers Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala, director Shonali Bose, actors Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf. However, what was missing from the frame was the male lead, Farhan Akhtar.

The movie, which is slated to release on October 11, 2019, is about a motivational speaker who is diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. After Jai Gangaajal which came in 2016, this will be Priyanka Chopra Jonas' return to Bollywood.