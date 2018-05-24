This was Aamir Khan's first pay when he began his career

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan has created new records with his films over the years. Be it Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, PK, the actor has always come into limelight with the blockbusters and remarkable films he delivered. The superstar’s net worth now stands at 180 million dollars. Have you ever imagined that the star began his career with a remuneration of just Rs 11,000? Here’s the actor revealing the first pay for his first commercial hit.

The star began his silver screen journey in 1988 with a pay of Rs 11000 for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

During a media interaction on Wednesday, the actor said, “After Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, though I had a successful film, did not have money to buy a car. I used to use public transport until I started getting mobbed by people who recognised me in public.”

The actor also spoke at length about how content-driven films are accepted by the audience today unlike 30 years back. “I do believe that the sensibility of the audience has been changing from last 30 years that I have been acting. I know that films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar if made today, would have been a massive hit (at the box office) because this is the kind of films that today’s audience love. When I came to the film industry, I was a minority, a lone ranger. I was someone, doing films that I believed in, but the market, the host of other people did not believe in such films. Only a few of us did. I was constantly swimming against the tide. Now the time has changed. Now, these films are considered mainstream”, he added.

The Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan award winner has always managed to balance both content driven and commercial films unlike most other actors. He also emphasized on the fact that, before anything else, a film should be good and loved by the people.

“I do not think about commercial and content driven film so sharply in my head. For me, a cinema should be good and I want it to be loved by as many people as possible. Now, ‘good cinema’ is considered as critically acclaimed, and ‘loved by people’ means commercially successful. These two are different things from outside...but these words don’t enter my head’, the actor added.