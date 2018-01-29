Trump clarifies he does tweet from bed at times

Donald Trump’s tweetS make up the latest millennial mystery. While the rest of the world wonders what the current President of America is up to when he tweets incomprehensible words like covfefe, the man himself has finally given a privy into his world of tweeting during an interview with Piers Morgan in UK.

“I will sometimes just dictate out something really quickly and give it to one of my people to put it on,” said Trump during the interview which was aired on Sunday on Britain’s ITV.

Like most of his interviews, the president did not miss an opportunity to share that despite his social media fame, he has often been victim of fake news. “If I don’t have that form of communication I can’t defend myself. I get a lot of fake news, a lot of news that is very false or made up.”

Trump’s activeness on Twitter is at par with any celebrity or teenager. He does not deter to raise his voice through his tweets. As most wonder when does the leader of the first world find time to put in his tweet, he specified two particular time period, “Well, perhaps sometimes in bed, perhaps sometimes at breakfast or lunch or whatever, but generally speaking during the early morning, or during the evening I can do whatever, but I am very busy during the day, very long hours. I am busy.”

For the rest of the world wondering about the mechanism behind Trump’s tweets, we finally have some clarity.