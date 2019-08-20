Priyanka Kaul August 20 2019, 11.08 am August 20 2019, 11.08 am

Author, columnist and film producer Twinkle Khanna is a woman of various arts. She also comes forward to support social causes and is often seen as being active about it through her social media handles. On Tuesday, the former actress posted an old picture from her school days. Tickling the funny bones, she stressed how her hairstyle was the same as her teachers. A close look at the picture and you will agree with her too. But the post was not about a random throwback but came with a point.

Twinkle Khanna was appointed the artist ambassador of the non- profit organization Save The Children India last November, which focuses on promoting the right to menstrual hygiene and adolescent health among children and slum communities. Stressing on the need of education for the girl child. She further mentioned in her tweet how ‘2/5 girls still don’t complete school.’ The post was her way of joining the #WhyTheGap to help spread awareness and provide each girl #TheRightStart.

I have the same hairstyle as my teacher!Academics helped in making me an independent woman.2/5 girls still don’t complete school.Let’s ask #WhyTheGap with @stc_india to give every girl #TheRightStart -I nominate @sonamakapoor @tahira_k @akshaykumar to share their school memories pic.twitter.com/JJNAlZWIEI — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2019

According to this movement, one can be a part by posting a childhood memory, highlighting the privilege gap that resonated the most with them and nominating 3 more people, so that the awareness can be spread bit by bit. Khanna further nominated actress Sonam Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and husband Akshay Kumar to join the movement by coming ahead and sharing a childhood picture from their school times.