Varun Dhawan keeps on top of his game by hitting his Juhu gym late at night

When you are the youngest superstar in the industry, you have to be on top of the game at all times. Varun Dhawan seems to not forget to hit the gym, despite his busy schedule.

The actor was spotted exiting his gym late at night in Juhu. While night time is rarely a chosen time for sweating it out, Dhawan seemed unaffected by the hour.

Dhawan's last two films, Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania became the top grosses of the box office last year. The star seems to want to be on the run for high grossing by keeping fit.

He wrapped shoot with director Shoojit Sircar for his upcoming film 'October' which the star has often been seen calling life-changing.

The star already has three movies lined up for release this year, October, Sui Dhaga and ABCD 3.