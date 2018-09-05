Vijay Sethupathi discreetly shoots for Kaaka Muttai director Manikandan’s film

Being an actor who always openly speaks about his projects and films, one can easily track the path which Vijay Sethupathi takes. However, he has taken a different decision for his close associate Manikandan’s next film Kadaisi Vivasaayi.

Vijay Sethupathi has silently finished shooting for his portions in the film which is said to be an honest take on the lives of struggling farmers. The actor has an extended cameo of close to 30 minutes in the film, which will have an elderly man in the lead role. The details of the senior artist are yet to be revealed though.

On the acting front, Vijay Sethupathi is currently working on the upcoming biggie with Superstar Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj. The team recently wrapped up a Chennai schedule and will be moving to Ladakh very soon. Trisha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bobby Simhaa are also expected to be a part of the upcoming leg of shoot.

Next in the list is the actor’s film with Sethupathi director Arun Kumar, in which his own son Suriya Sethupathi plays an important role. He also has the Telugu biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy where he will share the screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi.