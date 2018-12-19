Vijay Sethupathi's candid confession about Seethakaathi wins hearts

There have been quite a few instances of films being positioned and promoted inappropriately and then bombing soon after their release, as there was a big gap between the expectations set and the actual product delivered. Kabali’s teasers indicated a high octane mass gangster entertainer but the film’s emotional husband-wife content took the audience by surprise and left them disappointed too.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kuselan (2008), a film in which he had just an extended cameo role, was promoted with his face on all the posters and the pre-release business touched the peak. But after the film’s release, its collections were nowhere near the expected levels and it was a commercial disaster.

On the contrary, now we have Vijay Sethupathi who has released an open video statement on the eve of the release of his 25th film Seethakaathi. He clearly states that he will appear only in the first 40 minutes of the film and that it is a film about the soul and art of Ayya, the character that he plays. This video addresses all doubts and queries about his screen time in the film and why he chose to slot it as his 25th film. The audience and his fans would now go to see Seethakaathi with their expectations set the right way.