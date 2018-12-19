Vijay Sethupathi’s THIS shot in Seethakathi is guaranteed to stun viewers!

Completing 25 films in the space of ten years is no mean feat, but Vijay Sethupathi is an actor who has achieved it. With a terrific filmography that spans a huge variety of films, the man steps into the release week of his 25th film Seethakathi, which hits the screens on the 20th of December. Interestingly, it was Vijay Sethupathi himself who insisted on Seethakathi being his 25th film in the industry, picking it over his last release 96 which went on to become a blockbuster success.

In Seethakathi, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a septuagenarian drama artist who stays away from his road of work for a while, thanks to a certain reason. The film would briefly follow the actor’s career graph and then shift to the events which take place in his later stages. Out of all the scenes where he is set to rule the roost, the most important one in the film would be an 8-minute single shot which will definitely be another staunch example of the actor’s abilities. Vijay Sethupathi had to separately cut out time to prepare for this portion, which was increasingly tough to shoot as it was shot in sync sound, with even little things like the breathing sounds to be maintained at the right level.

Seethakathi has a runtime of close to 3 hours, with a plethora of characters including veteran director Bhagyaraj, Ramya Nambeesan and Parvati Nair who play their real selves in the film. We will have to wait and see whether this experimental attempt will make it big at the box office.