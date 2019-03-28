Vijay's Thalapathy 63 art director Muthuraj is building a grand football stadium set in Chennai!

In Com Staff March 28 2019, 4.58 pm March 28 2019, 4.58 pm

It goes without saying that Vijay’s next with director Atlee, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 63, is one of the most awaited films. Shoot for the film is currently underway in Chennai and is happening at a brisk pace and often at public places. While the shooting resumed sometime back, it is being said that this schedule of the film is a rather lengthy one. The crew has already shot near a few colleges and even at a church. Now, the latest that we hear is that a huge football stadium with a gallery set is being in EV Engineering College near Poonamalli in Chennai.

According to our source, “Thalapathy 63 is getting bigger and bigger. Currently, a set is being built which will be a football stadium with galleries. It is being built in EV Engineering College near Poonamalli road. It will take a month to finish this set and the shoot will start here only in April end.” Well, it seems like director Atlee is leaving no stone unturned for this film! Vijay's character in this movie is called Michael and he is rumoured to be playing the role of a footballer. The actor has even undergone training for the same. Nayanthara had also joined in to shoot a few scenes at a church.

This movie, produced by AGS Entertainments, has AR Rahman's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography and editing by Ruben. The huge star cast also includes Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj, Yogi Babu and Kathir among others. Stay tuned for further updates!