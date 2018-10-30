Virat Kohli gets a special GOAT selfie from Michael Vaughan

Birthday boy Michael Vaughan decided to bring in his special day quite interestingly! The former England captain posted a selfie on social media and it’s going viral for multiple reasons. But it was no ordinary picture and it definitely did not have an ordinary caption. Vaughan, who is widely known for his humorous commentary, decided to bring in his 44th birthday by clicking a selfie with a goat and giving it an appropriate accompanying text.

View this post on Instagram Morning All.... Birthday selfie with Virat !!! A post shared by Michael vaughan (@michaelvaughan) on Oct 29, 2018 at 2:08am PDT

Vaughan’s selfie shows him in a farm alongside a goat! He could have left it there but then he went on to refer to the goat as Virat Kohli and we’re convinced he did it with all the right intentions. For the non-millennials in the house, G.O.A.T translates to ‘Greatest of All Time’, which Virat Kohli may well be. It’s fair to think that Vaughan’s intention was to heap praises on the Indian captain, who has become some sort of a run machine for Team India.

But this is Virat Kohli and Michael Vaughan now has to deal with all if his fans who didn’t get this piece of humour.

Talking about Indian Captain Virat Kohli, he is in the form of his life and recently scored three back to back centuries in the ODI series against the West Indies team. He also became the fastest player to score 10,000 runs in the 50 over format and looks like Michael Vaughan took note of all these triumphs before attempting the post, but it seems to have backfired.