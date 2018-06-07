Watch: Himansh Kohli's midnight birthday surprise for Neha Kakkar is next level adorable

Neha Kakkar celebrated her 30th birthday on Wednesday (June 6). While she had plans to be at home on her special day, looks like her friends didn't want that as they turned up at her house to treat her with a midnight surprise. Neha best friend and actor Himansh Kohli made the arrangements. In a video that has made its way online, we see Neha opening the door of her room and entering only to witness him and a couple of her other friends.

As Neha enters the room, we hear a kid singing the birthday jingle while there is also the birthday song playing in the background. The house was decorated with balloons, there were confetti, hats and all the party props. We like how Himansh burst the party popper as soon as Neha made her way into the room. Himansh and Neha shared a warm birthday hug and he then planted a kiss on her forehead. It's next level adorable. Check out the video below.

Himansh also took to his Instagram account to share a special birthday post for Neha. Check it right here:

Looking at their rapport, many started wondering if they are more than friends. However, Himansh, in an interaction with BollywoodLife made it clear that they both are strictly best friends.

Neha and Himansh have collaborated for songs like Sunny Sunny and Humsafar.