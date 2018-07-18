Who's the mystery woman Nawazuddin Siddiqui is shooting with?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is living the golden phase of his career. His performance in the recently released Netflix original series, Sacred Games, has garnered immense praise. Moving on, he is now in Rome for a professional commitment. The question is, which film is he shooting for that has been kept so secret, at least for now.

But his latest social media update has intrigued many. The actor shared a photo with a woman none of us can recognize, and wrote, Ye Ladki mere ' रोम रोम में ' hai'. The woman is picture is a gorgeous one, who poses with a suited Nawaz.

That's a nice wordplay! But what's cooking in Rome?

It's been some time since he started prepping for his new projects. He will be seen essaying Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray in his biopic titled Thackeray. Apart from that, he also has Ritesh Batra's Photograph, also starring Sanya Malhotra.

Around a month back, Nawaz also began a project with actress Tannishtha Chatterjee, something he sounded really excited about!

Huh...looks like not one but too many nice things are cooking!