Will Shraddha Kapoor walk the extra mile for Prabhas’ Saaho?

Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor is on a purple patch right now. Her recent release Stree, in which she starred opposite Rajkummar Rao has gone onto become a blockbuster grossing more than 100 crores at the box office, and the actress is now getting ready to make her Telugu debut in ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas’ upcoming action thriller Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth of Run Raja Run fame, the film is getting done with its shoot even as the team recently returned after a 50-day schedule in the UAE.

Saaho is being made as a trilingual, and will have a release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. Interestingly, Shraddha has worked hard on getting her lines right for the Telugu version, as it an alien language for her. Though Prabhas has helped her out on multiple occasions, sources from the unit tell us that she has done it all without much prompting.

Director Sujeeth too, has been impressed with her dialogues and diction, and is now contemplating the idea of making the actress dub for herself in the Telugu version of the film. And if it does happen, it will be quite an achievement for Shraddha, coming forward to recite her own lines in her southern debut.

Saaho features many Bollywood actors such as Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chulbul Pandey apart from Tamil actor Arun Vijay too. The film is gearing up for a summer release in 2019.