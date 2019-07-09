In Com Staff July 09 2019, 11.58 pm July 09 2019, 11.58 pm

Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai produced by Shashi Sumeet Production has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns.

As per the plot, Naina (Ashi Singh), who was searching for a job, finally gets her first job. She joins as an intern for content writing. Naina sleeps while writing a script on a typewriter at her office. Soon, her boss sees Naina sleeping and scolds her for sleeping in working hours. On the other hand, she learns that her company is looking for a new hero who can shoot for their new series. Naina gets eager to share the news with Sameer.

Naina shares the news with Sameer (Randeep Rai). She sees a good opportunity for him. Sameer also gets elated by this. He visits Naina’s company to give an audition. He learns that Naina is being ill-treated at the office and gets angry at Bakshi getting into an argument with him. Sameer asks Naina to resign from the company to which she agrees. Sameer also gets rejected at the audition which upsets Naina. Sameer decides to cheer up Naina by getting her pastries. The two enjoy them and spend some quality time together.

In the forthcoming episode, the audience will witness, Pandit, returning to the show. Sameer’s best friend Pandit will be getting ready to get married. There will be a sequence wherein Pandit and Preeti’s sister-in-law Tanvi’s marriage will be discussed and their families will try to match their Kundali.

Will Pandit and Tanvi's marriage get fixed?