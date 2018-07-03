12 soccer players and coach found alive in Thailand caves after being missing for nine days

A group of young boys and their soccer coach were found in a Thailand cave, after being missing for nine days. After a marathon search operation at Tham Luang caves in Chiang Rai, two British divers found them. The Thai Navy also shared a video of rescuers heading close to the boys. In it, the boys can be heard conversing with the divers.

The boys, having lost track of days, ask the rescuer what day is it. They are asked how many of them are trapped. Thirteen, one of them answers. '"It's Monday, you have been here 10 days, 10 days," the rescuer replies. "You are very strong, very strong. We come, ok, we come," the rescuer tells them.

The boys, all of whom are reportedly members of Wild Boar soccer team, became stranded in the tunnels on June 23. Apart from the Thai Navy Seals, rescue teams from China, UK, US and Australia were in constant efforts of reaching them.

"I confirm they are all safe," Narongsak Osottanakorn, governor of the local region Chiang Rai informed the media on Monday night.