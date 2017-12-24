A deadly fungal infection is affecting snakes globally

A deadly fungal infection that affects snakes has been spreading from the US to Europe, endangering the lives of snakes all over. According to a study, the disease reportedly affected several species and scientists believe that its rate of transfer toxicity across various species could be disastrous to the snake population. The disease is caused by a type of bacteria called Ophidiomyces ophidiodiicola.

The Ophidiomyces ophidiodiicola infects snakes irrespective of their ancestry, physical characteristics or habitats. Since its spreading to Europe, there’s a possibility of it spreading everywhere. Published in the journal Science Advances on December 20, the study said that no species are immune to the disease which is already found in some wild snakes such as s garter snakes, milk snakes, and vipers in the eastern United States, as well as three other species in Europe.

Almost 23 species of snakes are already affected in the US and three others have been included to the list since it began spreading.

The disease affects the snakes’ skin. Small bumps and crack start form in the infected area and slowly becomes lesions. Some lucky snakes can just shed off the infected skin but most don’t. These lesions reportedly spread very fast and covers large parts of the body within days.

To get rid of the infected skin, which causes itching, the snakes stay in the sun for long periods. This makes them exposed to the harsh sun and are often hunted by birds or other predators. Some snakes forget to eat in their efforts to get rid of the skin.