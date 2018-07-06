A giant Trump Baby balloon could fly over London as Donald Trump visits the city

Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in London on July 13 and it appears that the US President has inspired protestors to fly a giant balloon that resembles him as a baby holding a smartphone. The ‘Trump Baby’ balloon, as it is called, has been fundraised by campaigners and reflects Trump’s character as an “angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands".

According to BBC, the £18,000 helium-filled balloon is six meters tall and has been approved by London’s mayor Sadiq Khan, to fly. As a result, the balloon is likely to fly over the Parliament Square Garden while Trump visits London. Khan’s spokesperson, however, said that the protestors need to get permission from the Metropolitan Police and the National Air Traffic Service before actually flying it.

HUGE news coming in: DONALD J TRUMP BABY WILL FLY! @SadiqKhan tried to play hard ball - in the end he had to make a Deal. No surprise - he's never won anything in his life! Sad - but True! London here I come! https://t.co/j3KCPimHI2 pic.twitter.com/oc2VKWKSN1 — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) July 5, 2018

Over 10,000 people signed on an online petition to Khan to get the Trump Baby balloon approved, and ready to fly, reports say. A website has been set up for crowdfunding the balloon.

Sadiq Khan has allowed an inflatable “Trump baby” blimp to fly in London. This is the biggest insult to a sitting US President ever. https://t.co/4IRVlG7Gz6 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 5, 2018

"Moral outrage is water off a duck’s back to Trump. But he really seems to hate it when people make fun of him," the crowdfunding page reads. “So when Trump visits the U.K. on Friday the 13th of July this year, we want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him," the lines read further.

It will be a sight to watch!