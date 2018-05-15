A new film based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is this the closest to the real deal?

On Sunday a new film was released. Titled Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance, the film revolves around how the British prince met the American actress and popped the question. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had announced their engagement last year on November 27, and on the same day, Lifetime cleared the film. But how did they recreate the royals for the film?

The 'Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance' Costumes are 'As Authentic as Possible' to Meghan Markle's Real Wardrobe https://t.co/Ld7QCGSwh4 pic.twitter.com/VwstWyyQU5 — Skinulove Beauty (@skinulovebeauty) May 9, 2018

The makers hired Parisa Fitz-Henley to play the role of Meghan Markle while Murray Fraser became Prince Harry. Prince Charles was played by Steve Coulter. The interesting part about the cast is that they looked extremely identical to the real persons. You’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference – just take a look!

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle joined today's Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving to mark #ANZACDay pic.twitter.com/wChRqEWFrz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 25, 2018

“The day after the announcement of the engagement, I got the call from Lifetime,” said Scarlett Lacey, who co-wrote the script with Terrence Coli to EW. “We started writing in December and we finished writing in January.” Shooting for the film began at the end of that month. “It was fast. It was very fast,” Coli added. “Two weeks.”

So there you go. If the craze of the wedding isn’t enough, the royals now have an entire film dedicated to them. You could have a go at it to learn more about the couple’s first dates and get a few tips on bagging your own prince charming.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have shared some further details about the music for their wedding service at St George's Chapel. pic.twitter.com/CZ4PQH7wwz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2018

Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance shows Princess Diana reincarnated as a lion, and Harry tries to save it as his father Charles shows violent intentions. It also has the Queen taking a few jibes at The Crown.

For those wondering if this is indeed the real story of the couple, Coli said the writers made use of Meghan’s blog, The Tig, to discover the type of person she is in real life. “Meghan’s [now defunct] blog, The Tig, was a source of a lot of great material for us,” said Coli to EW. Other aspects of her life were picked up from her associates and appearances on Nickelodeon.

I am all about a good @lifetimetv movie, but this #ARoyalRomance movie about #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle is soooo over the top. I’m actually embarrassed for them. So bad. #RoyalWedding — ~Coley~ (@coley716) May 14, 2018

Was a bad cgi-ed lion really the most important part about this story that lifetime had to blow half the budget on it #ARoyalRomance — Brie (@cutebookworm10) May 14, 2018

So my wife is making me watch this. It’s a hostage situation in here. @lifetimetv #ARoyalRomance — Andrew (@LornaEvo) May 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Twitter was in splits about the film. While some considered it over the top, many considered the lion CGI to be horrible. One person joked his wife forced him to watch it, and that it felt like a hostage situation.