A real life Russian troll was spotted at Senate as Mark Zuckerberg testified

On April 10, the world saw a shaky suited up Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg record his testimony before the Congress in the data theft case. The social media site is alleged to have seen personal data theft of 87 million users of the platform. Zuckerberg’s testimony is a poignant day for social media platform owners of the millennium as it is for the first time that they are being held responsible for data mining. However, in the serious hall in the senate was an activist who had a different agenda in sitting through the testimony.

Since Mark Zuckerberg allowed millions of Russian trolls to undermine our democracy, I assume he won’t mind if one Russian troll undermines his credibility. Read my full statement below: pic.twitter.com/R2WntlNXoa — The Russian Troll (Formerly Known as Monopoly Man) (@wamandajd) April 10, 2018

Amanda Werner, a consumer activist dressed as a troll in the Senate with a colourful wig on top of her head and a Russian flag around her neck. Her Twitter handle mentions the reason behind her dressing the part, “Since Mark Zuckerberg allowed millions of Russian trolls to undermine our democracy, I assume he won’t mind if one Russian troll undermines his credibility”. Beside the data theft, Zuckerberg also testified for the misuse of his social media platform during the 2016 presidential election.

I hear Facebook may be a monopoly... 🧐 pic.twitter.com/HugPCD1tNW — The Russian Troll (Formerly Known as Monopoly Man) (@wamandajd) April 10, 2018

Her colourful attire in the solemnness of the room was quickly spotted in the room full of journalists from around the world. She was even issued a warning by a patrolling policeman in the room but she remained defiant. This is was the second time she dressed up during senate hearing, the first being when she attended Equifax CEO Richard Smith’s senate hearing dressed as a monopoly man.

These questions are getting rough... pic.twitter.com/6w5LBaN4i7 — The Russian Troll (Formerly Known as Monopoly Man) (@wamandajd) April 10, 2018