After four years, search for the vanished Malaysian airliner MH370 ends with a 'heavy heart'

In March 2014, Malaysia Airline's jet MH370 disappeared with 239 passengers on board, after it took off from Kuala Lumpur and headed to Beijing. As the aircraft was in proximity to Malacca's Phuket island, the airlines lost contact with it. 12.14 am on March 8 was the last time the airlines heard from the flight. After that, it vanished to be never found again.

After over four years, the search has now been called off, sans an answer to what had really happened that day.

The then Malaysian Government sought the help of Ocean Infinity, an exploration firm based out of United States. They combed about 25,000 sq ft area of the Southern Indian Ocean, only to return empty-handed.

"I would firstly like to extend the thoughts of everyone at Ocean Infinity to the families of those who have lost loved ones on MH370. Part of our motivation for renewing the search was to try to provide some answers to those affected. It is therefore with a heavy heart that we end our current search without having achieved that aim," Oliver Pulnkket, CEO of Ocean Infinity, said in his statement.

The vanishing of MH370 remains one of the greatest mysteries in the history of aviation.