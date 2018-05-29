An English teacher’s response to Donald Trump’s letter is pure SAVAGE

This definitely is the best news you’ll come across on the internet today. We laughed so hard that our jaws can’t be felt anymore! So without taking much of your time, let’s get to the point. This story involves the most powerful man on this planet currently, Mr Donald Trump and a retired English School teacher.

Now, we all have dreaded our school teachers as they do not miss out on an opportunity to point out our mistake. And looks like this English school teacher named Yvonne Mason was in no mood to spare even Mr Trump. She received a letter from the White House and the way she responded is downright EPIC.

Marking all the grammatical errors in the letter, this teacher has posted the picture on her Facebook account. Remarks like “Have y’all tried grammar & style check?” and “Federal is capitalized only when used as part of a proper noun,” are highlighted with marker pens.

But the best is yet to come. In the end, she has marked one statement and has written, “OMG this is WRONG!” in caps. Take a look at her post below.

Hahaha…now that’s what we call a classic response.

P.S. Never mess with your teacher or else you’ll be screwed!