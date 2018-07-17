Arnold Shwarzenegger: Donald Trump was like a "little wet noodle" next to Putin

US President Donald Trump’s Monday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin has upset veteran action star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. He gave the President quite an earful over his press conference with Putin.

He termed it ‘embarassing’ and said, “President Trump, I just saw your press conference with President Putin and it was embarrassing. I mean, you stood there like a little wet noodle, like a little fanboy.”

President Trump, remember, America first. A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Jul 16, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

He added that it felt as if Trump was going to ask him for an autograph or a selfie in no time. He said he literally ‘sold out’ with the press conference, our intelligence community, our justice system and, worst of all, our country. “You’re the president of the United States. You shouldn’t do that. What’s the matter with you? I mean, whatever happened to the strong words or to the strength of Ronald Reagan? I mean, he stood there at the Berlin Wall and he said, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.’ What happened to all that?,” shouted Arnold.

Well, in the past too, the man has clearly stated that he isn’t a fan of Trump. Like, in March, he had said, that he was glad Trump had only made one trip to his home state.

Speaking of the current scenario, Schwarzenegger isn’t the only one to criticize as House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senator Lindsay Graham, Senator John McCain, and more conservative politicians, as well as several Fox News contributors also didn’t take warmly to the press conference.