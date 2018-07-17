Badass momma! Mara Martin ramp-walks breastfeeding her kid, and its an empowering sight

Regardless of the daily chaos, every once in a while you witness something that makes you exclaim and embrace the miracle that life is. Birth of a child and that of a mother simultaneously qualifies to be that miracle. The way a whole human comes to life, nourished under a body and then by the mother, is nothing short of incredulous. And sometimes, the beauty of it comes alive in all its glory, on the platform of normal life. Something similar happened when at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show 2018, model Mara Martin walked the ramp, breastfeeding her baby.

To say one is awestruck would be an understatement. It's an absolutely glorious sight to behold; a mother, a powerful being with her own identity to flaunt, comes forth with her magical powers, the ability to nurture.

The magazine has been trying to change the traditional standards of beauty and this is a big move in that direction. Mara herself is overwhelmed by the reactions. She herself has been quite wake in normalising breastfeeding and walking on the ramp with her 5-month-old daughter was an exhilarating experience for her. She wrote the same on her Instagram account too.

More power to you Mara. We need more superheroes like you to bust the narrow paths of myths.