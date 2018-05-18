Before Meghan Markle gets married this weekend, here’s a look at the ‘Markle debacle’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming wedding has the attention of the world. With all the media focusing on the couple, we thought it’d be cool to look into her family. A report in People magazine says that Meghan’s former high school had hosted a celebration in her honour earlier this week and the conversation quickly turned to her dad. Thomas Markle is presently in the spotlight of a family drama.

On Thursday Kensington Palace released a statement by Meghan Markle that laid to rest days of speculation on whether Thomas Markle will walk his daughter down for the aisle for her wedding on Saturday.

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle:

Prior to the official announcement, rumour mills were running amok over whether Meghan’s father will be at her big day. It was announced by the palace on May 4 that Meghan’s parents would be present at her wedding, and that her father would be walking her down the aisle. However, reports later emerged that her father staged a photoshoot for himself. On Monday, Thomas announced that he wouldn’t be attending the wedding to avoid embarrassing the royal family and Meghan. On Tuesday it was revealed by TMZ that he received texts from Meghan telling him that she wanted him to attend her wedding. He even said that he will be in London to walk her down the aisle, depending on his health.

Led by Director James Vivian, the St. George's Chapel Choir were in rehearsal for the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle yesterday.

“I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle,” he said. “Of course I’d walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I’d like to be a part of history,” her father is believed to have said.

We dropped in on the Kitchens at Windsor Castle, who will shortly begin final preparations for the #RoyalWedding.



Take a look behind the scenes with Royal Chef Mark Flanagan and his team:

Meanwhile, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland landed in London on Wednesday afternoon to a royal reception. Before leaving for London, Ragland was spotted in Los Angeles leaving her home with a Blueberry garment bag, leading to speculations of her attire for the wedding.

With only two days left for the wedding, it is still unclear who will walk the bride down the aisle. Reports claim Ragland is among the favourites, though Prince Charles is a strong contender. Ragland and Thomas were due to meet the royal family this week even though Meghan’s parents are barely on speaking terms. The Sun reports that Ragland is aghast at Thomas for the controversy he created.

Shame on you, Thomas Markle.

By staging these paparazzi photos you'll have broken Prince Harry's trust & your little girl's heart.

My column:

Meghan’s relationship with her half-siblings is strained as is evident from the scathing open letter to Prince Harry by Thomas Jr, Meghan’s half-brother. In his letter, he warned, “As more time passes to your royal wedding it becomes very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal history.”

Does anyone feel sorry for Thomas Markle? If Meghan was that bothered about him, someone from the Windsor Castle should have gone there & moved him to a secret Location until the wedding. Suffering a potential heart attack due to stress. She is not what she cracks up to be

Meghan’s half-sister Samantha is also very critical about the wedding. After Meghan wore her engagement dress which retailed for $75,000, Samantha said, “If you can spend (USD) $75,000 on a dress, you can spend $75,000 on your dad.”

The drama around Meghan’s family seems unlikely to die down in a hurry. With the British media already calling it a ‘Markle debacle’, this wedding keeps getting royally interesting by the day!