Britain appoints ‘loneliness minister’

Humans are plagued with one disturbing feeling – loneliness. Research points out that around 14% of UK’s population always or often feel lonely. 200,000 senior citizens haven’t had a conversation with a friend or relative in more than a month and up to 85% of disabled youths between the 18-25 age group feel lonely. Therefore, Prime Minster Theresa May on Wednesday, 17th January appointed Tracey Crouch, the ‘loneliness minister’.

Crouch will address the issue of loneliness that concerns close to 9 million young and old people, who haven’t had a social interaction in days or even weeks.

“For far too many people, loneliness is the sad reality of modern life. I want to confront this challenge for our society and for all of us to take action to address the loneliness endured by the elderly, by carers, by those who have lost loved ones – people who have no one to talk to or share their thoughts and experiences with,” May said.

The appointment of Crouch to address loneliness is a result of an initiative undertaken by late Labour MP Jo Cox, who was murdered during the controversial Brexit due to her support of the European Union. Cox’s sister had revealed after her death that Cox had suffered from periods of loneliness during her university days and after she became a mother.

“Jo Cox recognised the scale of loneliness across the country and dedicated herself to doing all she could to help those affected…We should all do everything we can to see that, in Jo’s memory, we bring an end to the acceptance of loneliness for good,” May added.

The new ‘loneliness minister’ said, “This is an issue that Jo cared passionately about and we will honour her memory by tackling it, helping the millions of people across the UK who suffer from loneliness.”

"Loneliness can be triggered by a life event, such as a bereavement or becoming a parent, with certain groups, such as young people and care-takers who are particularly at risk,” she added.