Company that named its latest edition of vodka after Russian poison issues apology

Call it a bad timing or a perfect marketing mix, but the latest creation in vodka by Bristol Dry Gin Micro Distillery, named the Novichok Edition vodka, has made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Gin that's supposed to stir up our lives has led to something which has made the company publically apologise. The hint lies in its name!

Novichok is named after a deadly nerve agent which apparently led to the death of a man named Dawn Sturgess exactly one day after the Vodka was launched. Dawn Sturgess and her partner were found unconscious in their apartment on June 30 after allegedly discovering and handling a container of Novichok nerve agent.

Not just this, earlier in March, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were also hospitalised after being allegedly poisoned with this nerve agent. Though they recovered after a few days of being in hospital, the episode surely worsened the relationship between UK and Russia.

Following an outburst on social media and protests from many, Bristol Dry Gin Micro Distillery issued an apology that read, "It was intended to lighten the mood and ease tensions, not to cause offence, and reaction has been overwhelming positive. We sincerely apologize if any offence was caused, especially to the families of Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, and understand the timing of the release of this product may have lacked sensitivity."

