Dancing FBI agent does a backflip, accidentally shoots a bystander

An FBI agent, who was off-duty, dropped his gun while dancing at a nightclub in Denver, USA. As soon as he noticed it, he went to retrieve the weapon, but while doing that he accidentally set it off, shooting a bystander in the leg. The video made its way to the internet on Saturday and went viral immediately.

According to reports, the victim of the unfortunate incident was admitted to the nearest hospital where he is recovering. In the video, we can see that after accidentally shooting the bystander, the agent raises his hands up, probably apologising and then walks away. Media reports claim that the Denver Police is investigating the incident. The agent was questioned and then released to an FBI supervisor.

A spokesperson of the FBI said, "the investigation is active, ongoing and a personnel matter so we cannot provide comment at this time".

A set of people are ridiculing this incident on social media. However, at a time when America is struggling with gun control and violence in schools, this news is concerning for a lot of people.

