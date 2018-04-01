David Beckham lets Indonesian school girl take over his Instagram to share anti-bullying message

One of the world’s most recognised footballers, David Bechkam is furthering the conversation on tackling violence and bullying in the classroom. The ace footballer is currently in Indonesia visiting rural schools in the country. As a UNICEF ambassador he is even using his 43 million strong followers on Instagram to engage with the cause. Beckham earlier in the day announced that he will let one of the students of the school he is visiting handle his Instagram stories.

The student named Sripun took Beckham followers around her school which has a strong anti-bullying campaign. While she mostly spoke of her school life and friends, there were still moments of filter fun as she posed pretty beside Beckham.

“I spent time with an amazing young girl – Sripun – who was voted by her peers to take part in an anti-bullying programme to help stop violence in schools. She’s a change-maker and is now helping to create positive learning environments for other students to feel safe. This has increased her confidence and she’s hopeful that other students won’t have to go through the same bullying experience she did,” said Beckham praising the 15-year-old from Semarang in Central Java.

Over the years, Beckham has joined hands with UNICEF to help in a number of causes through the David Beckham UNICEF Fund. The fund has helped in several ways from vaccinating 400,000 children against polio in Djibouti to helping 15,000 children access clean drinking water in Burkina Faso to 14,500 children protected from violence and abuse in Cambodia and others.