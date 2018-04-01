DeleteFacebook: Playboy joins SpaceX and Telsa, quits Facebook

On late Tuesday night, Playboy dropped a press release to announce their withdrawal from the popular social media platform Facebook. Following the announcement, the American men's lifestyle and entertainment magazine deactivated their accounts, which directly affects some 25 million fans. With this move, Playboy becomes the latest to join the ongoing #DeleteFacebook movement after the Cambridge Analytica scandal surfaced. Earlier in the week, Elon Musk ordered to remove Tesla and SpaceX pages from Zuckerberg’s social media platform.

On Tuesday night chief creative officer Cooper Hefner announced the decision in a tweet.

We are stepping away from Facebook pic.twitter.com/4yFIdk2eDE — Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) March 28, 2018

”The recent news about Facebook’s alleged mismanagement of users’ data has solidified our decision to suspend our activity on the platform at this time,” reads the statement.

“There are more than 25 million fans who engage with Playboy via our various Facebook pages, and we do not want to be complicit in exposing them to the reported practices,” he added.

Though Playboy doesn’t hold the immense cultural influence like before, the brand still has an influence on the older generation. Earlier in 2014, Playboy had said that Facebook was its largest audience. However, Playboy, SpaceX, and Telsa are still active on Instagram, which is also owned by Facebook.