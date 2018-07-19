Donald Trump is an idiot? At least that's what Google says

Donald Trump is the President of the most powerful democracy in the world and of course, he has all the eyes on him. But thanks to his antics, the 72-year-old President has faced many foot-in-the-mouth situations. He has been ruling the headlines for long now and all for the wrong reasons. Memes, trolls and numerous thigh-slappers, Trump has faced it all. But this time, it’s different. Instead of humans, this time we have Google pulling a joke on him.

Simply type IDIOT in Google image search and you would know what we are talking about. Funny pictures of him get splashed all over the screen and we are going rolling on the floor laughing.

Well the reason behind this is partially the Green Day song, American Idiot, which was used by protestors during his trip to London.

Reportedly, it is also because of an online campaign that manipulates Google's algorithm to make sure Trump's picture is strongly linked to the word. On Reddit, people uploaded a post that contained Trump's photo along with the word idiot.

According to a report in The Guardian, Google has refused to intervene in the matter and this has not gone down well with Trump supporters. The company said that it does not 'play God' with its ranking algorithms and that 'subtleties of language' could sometimes give unpredictable anomalies. It also claimed that it frequently tries to rework its algorithms, aiming to make them more useful instead of culturally sensitive.

Google further explained that Reddit has a major role to play in this. Original publishers would pin a post to the top of a Subreddit and encourage others to up-vote it. This surge of up-votes would push the post to the front page of Reddit, which already refers itself as 'The front page of the Internet', causing it to feature on the top row of Google Images.

The company reiterated that in 2009, former First Lady Michelle Obama’s pictures trended with ape-like features on Google Images. Instead of taking it down, the company ran an awareness advertisment highlighting how it could have happened. In another incident right before the US election, the word 'rapist' brought up at least five image results, out of 10, of former President Bill Clinton.