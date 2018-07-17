Donald Trump meeting with lawmakers in wake of Vladimir Putin summit

US President Donald Trump is hosting members of Congress on Tuesday, but the White House was tight-lipped about the lawmakers invited and the agenda for the meeting, which takes place one day after he aligned himself closely with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their Helsinki summit.

The 2 pm (1800 GMT) meeting was the only event on the schedule Tuesday for the controversial 72-year-old, who landed late Monday outside Washington after completing a summit in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The unusual 45-minute joint press conference at the end of the meeting sparked an uproar in Washington after Trump undermined the findings of US intelligence agencies and said: "both countries" were to blame for poor relations between Washington and Moscow.

He failed to contradict Putin's public denial of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections, drawing condemnation from opposition Democrats and unusually direct disagreement from Trump's own Republicans in Congress.